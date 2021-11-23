“Once again, certain members of the House Republican Caucus are choosing to engage in performative stunts for media attention rather than modeling public health best practices to keep fellow lawmakers, legislative staff, and the public safe from a highly contagious virus. The House operations plans allow all members to fully represent their constituents and fulfill the duties of their office in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. We believe this lawsuit is without merit, and our focus remains on the work ahead for the 2022 session.”
Statement from House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) on lawsuit filed by House Republican members regarding House operations plans
November 23, 2021, 22:55 GMT
