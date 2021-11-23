November 23, 2021

PRESUMPSCOT RIVER (WINDHAM) – Governor Janet Mills and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso today stocked a portion of the Presumpscot River in Windham with brook trout to highlight Maine’s fall recreational angling opportunities and encourage Maine people to enjoy the outdoors.

“Fall in Maine is a beautiful time of year and a great time to fish,” said Governor Janet Mills. “As an avid angler, I know there’s nothing better for the heart and soul than a little fishing. That’s why I encourage all Maine people to take advantage of the great work that Inland Fisheries and Wildlife does to make one of Maine’s favorite outdoor traditions easy and fun for all of us.”

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) stocks more than one million trout and salmon per year in more than 800 different locations across Maine, with nearly all southern Maine waters open to fishing year-round. The Department stocks fish in bodies of water where there is little or no natural reproduction to provide anglers a chance to catch these coldwater fish throughout the state.

There are over 6,000 lakes and ponds throughout the state and anglers can fish for a variety of fish such as trout, salmon, bass and panfish throughout the year. The Presumpscot River is open to fishing year-round and attracts thousands of anglers every year. The Department stocks the Presumpscot twice a month in the spring and fall.

“Fishing attracts anglers not only from Maine but throughout the country and beyond,” said Judy Camuso, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Inland Fish and Wildlife. “There are opportunities throughout the year throughout the state, and I join Governor Mills in encouraging Maine people to take full advantage of them!”

Fishing in Maine supports more 3,300 jobs and contributes more than $370 million to Maine’s economy. Last year, over 343,000 people were licensed to fish in Maine. Fees from fishing licenses help protect Maine’s waters, enhance Maine’s fisheries, and provide water access on many of Maine’s lakes and rivers.

During the pandemic, outdoor activities such as fishing increased significantly as people spent more time outdoors. In 2021, fishing license sales have increased 13 percent over 2020.

In order to sustain this recreational growth and continue to strengthen Maine’s outdoor economy, Governor Mills has invested $20 million in Federal American Rescue Plan funds through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to improve infrastructure at the MDIFW’s fish hatcheries, particularly those at New Gloucester and Grand Lake Stream. The funds will allow the hatcheries to increase fish production by converting earthen raceways to modern circular tanks, improve water intakes, increase oxygen supplies, and improve treatment of hatchery waters.

Maine people can find out where MDIFW has stocked fish by following the Department’s online stocking report, which features daily updates from hatchery staff so that anglers are able to easily locate freshly stocked waters with catchable trout.

It’s always a good idea to check the regulations for the water you would like to fish. View a complete list of fishing regulations, including limits and sizes.

For more information on fishing opportunities in Maine, visit mefishwildlife.com.