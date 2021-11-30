IT Talent Company Now Offers Technical Talent Strategy Sessions
As the Demand for Technical Talent is Rising, Companies are finding it Harder to Compete for Talent. We Help.
We are helping companies craft a Technical Talent Strategy. This is not recruiting. This is helping you find and attract more people on your own.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned IT Talent company, Decide Consulting, is pleased to announce it is offering strategy sessions for companies to help them compete for Technical Talent.
— David Moise
The demand for software developers, cloud engineers, data scientists, and every other technical role is increasing. Companies are competing to bring in that talent to their workforce. Not every company has the budget for a full-time recruiter or to pay for 30% recruiting fees.
Decide Consulting has been working with Technical Talent since 2003. Decide’s founder, David Moise, is a software developer turned IT recruiter. He has a unique perspective on today’s technical talent landscape. David Moise is one of the few individuals who has worked as a Software Developer and run a Technical Recruiting agency. The bulk of people working in technical recruiting have never written a line of code. The bulk of technical people have never posted a job. Mr. Moise has done many of both.
“Between the ‘great resignation’ and IT jobs set to double in 10 years, companies need to think about having a specific Tech Talent Strategy.” says founder of Decide Consulting, David Moise. “It has never been more important for companies to hire the right technical talent. That technical talent has never been harder to find and hire.”
“The pandemic forced 10 years of change in a few months. As we emerge to the ‘new normal’, digital transformation projects are getting the green light. Every company is competing for the same people with tech skills. Yesterday’s methods do not have the same results. Posting on jobs boards is less effective. The people you hope will see your job posts will not. Someone who receives multiple recruiter calls per week does not need to look for the next job. Those jobs are coming to them.”
“We are helping companies craft a Technical Talent Strategy. This is not recruiting. This is helping you find and attract more people on your own.”
Decides Technical Talent Strategy sessions cover topics such as:
• Creating Job Descriptions that attract candidates
• Subtle things Companies Do That Drive Away Good Candidates
• Things Companies do to Attract Good Candidates
• Tests & Assessments – Helping or Hurting?
• Changing the Interview Process for More Hiring
• Job Postings – Worth it?
• Referrals Strategies
• External Recruiting Options that do not break the bank
For more information about Decide Consulting, or to schedule a Technical Talent Strategy Session, please visit https://decideconsulting.com/.
About the Company
Founded and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Decide Consulting has been providing IT staffing and other consulting services since 2003. The company’s team of professionals helps organizations drive results by helping them get the right technical talent and drive their projects forward.
David C Moise
Decide Consulting
+1 281-596-0123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn