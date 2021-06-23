IT Recruitment Company Launches New E-Book on How to Get an Entry Level IT Job
The free e-book is the ultimate resource to teach people how to switch to an IT career and get an entry-level IT or software job
Computer Science programs are creating graduates in the hundreds. Business is demanding them in the thousands.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned IT recruitment company, Decide Consulting, is pleased to announce the launch of its new e-book, which is specifically written for individuals considering switching to an IT career or looking for an entry level IT Job.
Decide Consulting provides IT staffing and consulting services to companies in Texas with a focus on quality customer service. The company utilizes their unique recruiting tools to provide clients with the best IT talent for their organizations.
In the company’s most recent news, Decide Consulting is announcing the launch of its brand-new e-book entitled, How to Get Hired in Information Technology. The book provides readers with a host of information, including why it is a great time to get into an IT or software job, what the hot jobs are, salary information, how to get the training you need, how to get your first experience and how to get the attention of technical hiring managers.
“We are very proud of the launch of our informative e-book,” says founder of Decide Consulting, David Moise. “There was a shortage of technical talent before the pandemic. Now that we are emerging from it, that talent gap is only growing. We expect the number of IT and software workers to double in 10 years. There is a mountain of data supporting that. It is a great time to get into IT. Computer Science programs are creating graduates in the hundreds. Business is demanding them in the thousands. We need so many more technical people.”
How to Get Hired in Information Technology is beneficial for potential IT and software workers to understand:
• Why getting into IT is a better move than you think
• What skills are in demand
• Ways to get those skills and certifications
• How to get your first technical experience
• How to be found by technical hiring managers and recruiters
For more information about Decide Consulting, or to download a free copy of How to Get Hired in Information Technology, please visit https://decideconsulting.com/.
