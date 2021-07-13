Digital Marketing Service for IT Recruiting Companies - e-Books to Get Prospects to Come to You
IT and Software Recruiting is a competitive space. Give your prospects a reason to come to you. Give them a thought-provoking e-book.
We know information about posted jobs, the number IT workers and what technology is actively used. We regularly share this data to our customer base and in our own marketing e-books.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned IT recruitment company, Decide Consulting, is pleased to announce they are getting into the digital marketing business. Their initial service is writing e-books for other IT staffing and recruiting companies.
Decide Consulting has successfully launched multiple e-books for their own marketing. These e-books are a cornerstone of their candidate and customer acquisition strategy. Having the e-book provides a monthly flow of contacts for the sales and recruiting teams. Every person that downloads an e-book is now an interested prospect or candidate.
Decide has streamlined the e-book creation process and now makes that team available to technical recruiting and staffing companies outside of its geographic market.
“We invested a lot of time in collecting market intelligence,” says founder of Decide Consulting, David Moise. “We know information about posted jobs, the number IT workers and what technology is actively used. We regularly share this data to our customer base and in our own marketing e-books. People trust our information and come back for more. We have positioned ourselves as a thought leader in the Houston IT recruiting space.”
“Having e-books, such as our annual salary guide, is a great way for people to come to us. We have previously used third party marketing firms to help with marketing. They charged a lot and delivered little. We found a way to do it better on our own.”
“Digital Marketing has always been a passion of ours. When we discovered we could build a high value e-book for a fraction of the price we were being quoted, we knew we were onto something.”
Decide Consulting can produce white-labeled, custom, staffing-centric e-books on topics such as 2022 Salary Guide, IT hiring trends, technology jobs and over 25 other topics.
About the Company
Founded and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Decide Consulting has been providing IT staffing and other consulting services to Houston companies since 2003. The company’s team of professionals helps organizations to drive results through a variety of services including IT Staffing, Project Management Staffing, Development Staffing and Cyber Security Recruiting. They now provide digital marketing services to other staffing and recruiting companies outside of their geographic areas.
