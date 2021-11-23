Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1300 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects motioned as if to have a weapon and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.