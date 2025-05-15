TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 Lawyers Have Heart 5K, 10K, & Fun Walk

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, The Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K & Fun Walk will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 westbound to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the United States Park Police on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive, SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive to Virginia Avenue, NW

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive, SW

Homefront Drive, SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and be guided by the posted emergency no-parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists operating in the vicinity of this event could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

