TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 NATIONAL ASIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Washington, D.C. - Saturday, May 17, 2025, the 2025 National Asian Heritage Festival will occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 01:00 am to 10:00 pm:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 02:00 am to 10:00 pm:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

The following street may be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, May 17, 2025, if deemed necessary due to public safety and traffic mitigation:

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no-parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists operating in the vicinity of this event could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

