Johnny Bitcoin Releases Music Video for Country Parody, “Take This Jab and Shove it"
Hilarious country parody of the Johnny Paycheck classic is a hit with conservative media and social media fans.NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny Bitcoin has just released a music video for the hilarious country parody song, “Take This Jab and Shove It.” Watch the music video here: https://youtu.be/arqf54DXXXQ
Although quietly released to iTunes earlier this month, the comedic take on the Johnny Paycheck classic immediately debuted on iTunes' Country chart and has been featured on conservative media outlets like One America New Network, The Joe Pags Show, The Bottom Line with Roger Marsh, America Unhinged and many more. The track is also getting a push from conservative influencers on social media networks far and wide.
Bitcoin is the less-refined alter ego of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gary Chapman, whose parody of Johnny Paycheck’s No. 1 smash hit “Take This Job and Shove It" is a fitting tribute to the millions of Americans who have lost faith in the CDC. Says Bitcoin, “It’s also a no-confidence vote of Dr. Fauci who changes his COVID guidelines about as often as people change their socks.”
“‘Take This Jab and Shove It’ isn’t about someone choosing to get the vaccine,” Chapman said from his Nashville recording studio. “It’s a call for freedom, for Americans to resist the DC swamp-dwellers who love to control every aspect of our lives including mandating the vaccine or we lose our jobs.”
As the chorus states…
Take this jab and shove it
We ain’t buying this no more
We ain’t woke but we’re wide awake
And know what freedom’s for
Joe and the swamp done poked the bear
So we’re showing them the door
Take this jab and shove it
We ain’t buying this no more
Chapman is available for interviews.
For more information, visit TakeThisJab.com.
About Gary Chapman: For over three decades, Chapman has seamlessly blurred the lines of contemporary Christian pop, country and southern gospel, racking up an impressive list of Dove Awards and Grammy nominations while working with the likes of Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Big & Rich, Kenny Loggins and countless others. His writing credits include well-known songs for legendary artists such as Kenny Rogers, Alabama, T.G. Sheppard, Wynonna, Lee Greenwood, BJ Thomas, Vanessa Williams, Barbra Mandrell, Restless Heart, and his former wife, Amy Grant. Chapman is also widely remembered as the host of TNN’s popular Prime Time Country television series, and the recent TNT reality series, Private Lives of Nashville Wives.
