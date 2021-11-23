State Highway Patrol to Welcome Home Injured Trooper Chris Wooten

The State Highway Patrol will welcome recently retired Trooper Chris Wooten back home to North Carolina after his lengthy recovery in Georgia. Retired Trooper Christopher L. Wooten was assigned to the Patrol’s Motorcycle Unit West when he was seriously injured in a crash during a pursuit in Mecklenburg County. Chris has spent many months in rehabilitation and recovery since his injuries sustained in July of 2019, but will return home to Gaston County tomorrow, Nov. 23 to a newly redesigned home to meet his current physical needs. Throughout his recovery, family, friends and many new friends, including our partners at the Georgia State Patrol, have joined in his journey and have stood alongside the Wooten Family. Many of these friends will escort the Wooten family as they make the journey from Atlanta, Georgia to the family’s home in Gaston County. A special reception along the planned route will take place once they arrive in his hometown of Cramerton. “Chris and the entire Wooten family have been a blessing to so many these past years and we are humbled to help him return home to North Carolina with a fitting reception,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., Commander of the State Highway Patrol. “To see friends, family and strangers that were moved by his story come together in support is a testament to the spirit the Wooten family have exuded.” For those wishing to join in the Wooten’s expected return, the following information is provided as a guide: What: N.C. State Highway Patrol will welcome home retired Trooper Chris Wooten to Cramerton. When: Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Where: Planned route and best viewing opportunities will take place along US 29 at Market Street, Market Street to 8th Avenue and along 8th Avenue in Cramerton. Those wishing to take part should keep in mind to not block roadways or private driveways during the event. Photographs of the Wooten family’s return can be found at the conclusion of the event at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol

