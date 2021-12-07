Elizabeth Stanton Special Co-Host of The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Airing on The CW

Elizabeth Stanton,The Worldwide Spokesperson for Popstar!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Stanton joins Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, as well as Erik Estrada, Montel Williams, as the special co-host of The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, which will air on Friday, December 17 (8:00-10:00pm ET) on The CW.

Elizabeth Stanton says this regarding her co-host duties: "I am truly honored to have been chosen as a Special Co-Host for The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots." She adds, "For nearly a year and a half, the pandemic has made life difficult for everyone. I can't wait to join you all on the streets of Hollywood to celebrate and raise awareness for the critical work that Marine Toys for Tots undertakes during the holiday season. I can't wait to see you!"

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots will air on The CW Friday, December 17 (8:00-10:00pm ET). Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, as well as Erik Estrada, Montel Williams, and special co-host Elizabeth Stanton, are co-hosts of the event.

The parade features Hollywood celebrities, movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, large-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, culminating with the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus!

---------------

Elizabeth Stanton

World's Funniest Animals, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, began in 2020 and returned for Season Two in October 2021. The show has featured hilarious animal clips from major?, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and their pets, and even clips of celebrities and their pets. Elizabeth stated, “I’m so excited to be returning to The CW for Season Two of World's Funniest Animals to share with you video clips of the funniest, craziest and jaw dropping antics of animals of every variety. My own dogs, Hank and Ruby, my sidekicks and show mascots, join me weekly to watch animal video clips, along with celebrity guests and show panelists who make hilarious commentary.”

Elizabeth Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. She started hosting “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” at the age of 15, and it was watched in 90% of the United States at its peak and is the top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide. In the show, she travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, while shedding some light on what others less fortunate are dealing with. The show featured stars like Bailee Madison, Jake T. Austin, Gregg Sulkin, and Garrett Clayton, and filmed in places all over the world, from the USA to Nicaragua to Paris to Beijing. She continues to film new episodes of Great Big World, which has been running for nine years and this is now the 10th year in which it continues to remain strong.

Elizabeth is very passionate about giving back and is a supporter of Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, donating thousands of toys to the organization over the last few years. In addition, she has donated money earned from her show to the homeless men, women, and children of Los Angeles, ultimately helping to feed over 4000 families in Los Angeles for two months. Earlier this year, Elizabeth teamed with Buca Di Beppo to distribute 10,000 meals between Los Angeles and New York to healthcare frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.