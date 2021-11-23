Down Under Bedding wins best Wool Duvet Comforter Insert from Bustle.com

No more counting sheep with wool Want to sleep cool? 100% Bamboo will make you sleep better

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Down Under Bedding is pleased to win the best Austrian Wool Duvet Comforter Insert from leading site Bustle.com.The Down Under washable wool duvet is a good all-purpose wool comforter for those looking for a low-maintenance option. It's covered in 100% cotton and filled with Australian wool, and there are eight ties to secure it inside a duvet cover (a duvet cover is not included). The whole thing is machine washable for easy care. "Wow, we definitely were not disappointed," one fan raved, adding, "It is warm without becoming too over heated. It is nice and lofty as well so gives that luxury look and feel." For the materials and the price, it's a more than worthy option, however, it's worth noting that this pick is not certified organic.To see the full review:About Bustle:Bustle is the premier digital destination for young women. Since launching in 2013, Bustle has been creating relatable and impactful dialogue through it's founder Emma Rosenblum. It surpassed 10 million monthly unique visitors in July 2014, placing it ahead of rival women-oriented sites such as Refinery29, Rookie and XoJane; it had the second greatest number of unique visitors after Gawker's Jezebel.By 2015, Bustle had 46 full-time editorial staff and launched the parenting sister site Romper. In September 2016, Bustle launched a redesign using the company's $11.5 million series D funding round. At that time, the site had over 70 full-time editors and 250 contract contributors who posted more than 200 articles daily.About Down Under Bedding:Down Under Bedding & Pillow is a privately held Canadian company started by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar. For close to 40 years Down Under Bedding has been retailing its products and other brands through their Toronto area retail store. In addition, the Down Under private label brands are sold on online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair.Having the ability to carry multiple Brands gives Down Under Bedding the unique credibility in the Sleep niche to speak to different consumers in different stages of their sleep journey. Down Under Bedding understands that everyone's sleep is unique and different and has been a leading advocate for natural sleep solutions.In addition to Hush Blankets the company carries names such a Protect-A-Bed, Tempur-pedic, Sealy, etc in addition to their own Private Label textiles like Duvets & Pillows.For more information please contact:tony@downunderbedding.com

