Cylentium unveils Cyber Invisibility & Zero Identity for home consumers at CES 2022 in Las Vegas
The deck is stacked against the hackers as Cylentium unveils its Cyber Invisibility & Zero Identity technology for home consumers
We have ‘bubbled’ full military bases, naval fleets and even nuclear power plants. We can extend the protective ‘bubble’ to fit your capacity. We provide the same level of protection on any scale.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackers who are betting on a big 2022 should know that the “house always wins,” and at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, “the house” is Cylentium. As for the hackers, well, it seems the deck has now been stacked against them.
— Wayne Ronhaar, Cylentium’s founder and CEO
Cylentium is unveiling its new cyber invisibility and zero identity technology for home consumers at one of the world's biggest innovation and technology shows being held in "The City of Lights" from January 5 to 8, 2022.
Before the four-day event kicks-off however, Cylentium will be hosting a big launch for the media, home consumers and business and government leaders at the Cosmopolitan Hotel from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tuesday, January 4.
For the average homeowner the stakes have never been higher when it comes to cybersecurity and personal data protection. This is because in most households just about every person conducts virtually every aspect of their lives online, and often on multiple devices.
Gambling with online security at home isn’t a wise bet. Now, with the advanced technology available to hackers, the odds are less and less in the homeowner’s favor. The good news is that Cylentium's technology protects the entire home and every device in it that is used to access the internet.
“Whether it’s computers, smartphones, TV’s, home assistants, baby monitors and security systems, Cylentium will protect it through our innovative ‘Bubble’ technology,” states Wayne Ronhaar, Cylentium’s founder and CEO.
Cylentium gets to work by enveloping the IT, OT, and IoT environments with cybersecurity “Bubbles.” Everything within these "Bubbles" is invisible to detection and hacking probes while creating secure communications and networking. The Cylentium invisibility technology transforms the bubble into an undetectable, impenetrable protective network shield. The shield uses FIPS 140-2 military-grade security algorithms and sophisticated military-grade authentication to secure the protective bubble from detection and penetration.
Before allowing access to a network, Cylentium technology monitors device and activity behavior patterns to verify compliance with the desired security policies, protecting against compromise, ensuring a high level of security in Cylentium’s protected home and business networks. Cylentium can also be embedded in organizations' or manufacturers' existing information, operational, or internet of things (IoT) technology environments such as equipment, sensors, routers, switches, bridges, and devices to provide a layer of invisibility cloaking for the entire connected environment.
Cylentium is a secure Personal Private Network (PPN) that secures all the web traffic from WiFi, and all devices connected to the WiFi server. Ransomware that is targeted at businesses, schools, as well as individuals, which we’ve been hearing about more and more often on news, shows us clearly that hacking has become financially rewarding, and is growing at a rapid rate. Hacking is no longer only targeted at governments, but at homeowners and their devices.
Preventing a costly breach has become increasingly challenging for both businesses and individuals alike with the increased use of the hackers advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. Hackers use these tools to find vulnerabilities in networks on a massive scale.
The problem with the majority of available cybersecurity technology-protected networks is that even if they are “secured,” they are just as visible to hackers as they are the general public. Due to the incredible flexibility of the technology, Cylentium is able to protect any type and size of network, from government agencies, healthcare organizations, enterprises, to many other industries.
Within the gaming industry, for example, the threat of cyber-attacks is not only real, but can be financially debilitating for any size gaming facility, and Cylentium is perfectly equipped to protect every casino from cyber threats.
As Wayne Ronhaar explains, “We have ‘bubbled’ full military bases, naval fleets and even nuclear power plants. We can extend the protective ‘bubble’ to fit any user's capacity. We provide the same level of protection on any scale, and this is why we can provide an affordable cyber security solution to consumers and institutional or enterprise clients alike.”
Cylentium’s unveiling of its new cyber invisibility and zero identity technology at this year's CES will also literally be a “Star Studded Event,” thanks to their recent collaboration with Hollywood actor, writer, and producer Jose Yenque (Traffic, Lucifer, Law and Order: SVU and Bye Luna).
Yenque is also the founder of ABT (Arts for a Better Tomorrow).
ABT and Cylentium have formed a powerhouse partnership, one that will benefit disadvantaged inner-city youth in California and across the United States.
CES is the most influential tech event in the world, and the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners. During CES, Cylentium will be giving away one Cylentium device a day. Those who sign up and attend Cylentium’s event at the Cosmopolitan Hotel will receive a text message each day for a chance to win.
Visit cylentium.com today to learn more about their new cyber invisibility and zero identity technology for home consumers.
