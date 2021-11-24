Desert Botanicals® Reports Successful Inventory Build in Preparation for Christmas and Hanukkah Holiday Season
Desert Botanicals Travel Set is the perfect introduction to our new propylene glycol free product line. Great for bridesmaids gifts and stocking stuffers
Desert Botanicals® announces a successful inventory build of their new propylene glycol free hair care line in preparation for Christmas and Hanukkah demand.
Customers wishing to avoid the Black Friday crowds can visit our website to purchase our products that are proudly crafted and made right here in the U.S.A.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, U.S.A., November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Botanicals® announces a successful inventory build of their new propylene glycol free hair care line in preparation for Christmas and Hanukkah demand. “Since the launch of our Sonoranshine™ propylene glycol free product line we’ve seen significant interest, so it was important for us to successfully scale-up production to meet increasing demand, especially with the upcoming shopping season,” said John Ritchie President of Desert Botanicals. “We are fortunate, because we formulate and manufacture here locally in Arizona and make every effort to source domestically. As a result, we’ve largely been able to avoid the supply chain disruptions others are facing,” Ritchie continued.
— John Ritchie
Additionally, Desert Botanicals created product configurations especially suited for Christmas stocking stuffers and Hanukkah family exchange gifts. Their travel set includes the full-wet line including a sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, leave-in hair serum, detangler and travel case. Incorporating the finest natural ingredients from the Sonoran Desert and latest polymer-science technology, SonoranShine delivers luxurious hair care protection, conditioning, and management. Their sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner comes in a pre-wrapped holiday green gift bag.
“The holiday shopping season is full of excitement, but it can also be stressful, especially when items are in tight supply. Customers wishing to avoid the Black Friday crowds can visit our website to purchase our products that are proudly crafted and made right here in the U.S.A.” To purchase SonoranShine products go to www.dbotanicals.com/shop Enter coupon code: DESERTBOTANICALS to receive a 20% off discount and get free shipping on orders of $50 and above.
Desert Botanicals online store: www.dbotanicals.com/shop
About Desert Botanicals:
Founded in Arizona in 2019, Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the way in taking the hair care industry in a new direction.
Desert Botanicals’ Mission Statement incorporates three key elements:
• To create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology.
• To utilize ingredients that reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert
• To assist areas of need in our community.
We’re committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That’s why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.
www.dbotanicals.com
Media Inquiries:
info@dbotanicals.com
John Ritchie
Desert Botanicals
+1 480-287-4345
email us here