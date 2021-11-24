Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,611 in the last 365 days.

Desert Botanicals® Reports Successful Inventory Build in Preparation for Christmas and Hanukkah Holiday Season

Desert Botanicals logo image - Desert Botanicals is the home of nature inspired hair care performance

Desert Botanicals - The Home of Nature Inspired Hair Care Performance

A photo of Desert Botanicals travel hair care set. Image of traveling case and four two ounce bottles for conveniently carrying on a plane during ones travels.

Desert Botanicals Travel Set is the perfect introduction to our new propylene glycol free product line. Great for bridesmaids gifts and stocking stuffers

An instagram QR code with request to follow-us and our Instagram user name: desert_botanicals_hair_care

Follow Desert Botanicals on Instagram to learn cool hair facts, keep up-to-date on our latest products, blog postings and special offers.

Desert Botanicals® announces a successful inventory build of their new propylene glycol free hair care line in preparation for Christmas and Hanukkah demand.

Customers wishing to avoid the Black Friday crowds can visit our website to purchase our products that are proudly crafted and made right here in the U.S.A.”
— John Ritchie
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, U.S.A., November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Botanicals® announces a successful inventory build of their new propylene glycol free hair care line in preparation for Christmas and Hanukkah demand. “Since the launch of our Sonoranshine™ propylene glycol free product line we’ve seen significant interest, so it was important for us to successfully scale-up production to meet increasing demand, especially with the upcoming shopping season,” said John Ritchie President of Desert Botanicals. “We are fortunate, because we formulate and manufacture here locally in Arizona and make every effort to source domestically. As a result, we’ve largely been able to avoid the supply chain disruptions others are facing,” Ritchie continued.

Additionally, Desert Botanicals created product configurations especially suited for Christmas stocking stuffers and Hanukkah family exchange gifts. Their travel set includes the full-wet line including a sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, leave-in hair serum, detangler and travel case. Incorporating the finest natural ingredients from the Sonoran Desert and latest polymer-science technology, SonoranShine delivers luxurious hair care protection, conditioning, and management. Their sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner comes in a pre-wrapped holiday green gift bag.

“The holiday shopping season is full of excitement, but it can also be stressful, especially when items are in tight supply. Customers wishing to avoid the Black Friday crowds can visit our website to purchase our products that are proudly crafted and made right here in the U.S.A.” To purchase SonoranShine products go to www.dbotanicals.com/shop Enter coupon code: DESERTBOTANICALS to receive a 20% off discount and get free shipping on orders of $50 and above.

Desert Botanicals online store: www.dbotanicals.com/shop

About Desert Botanicals:
Founded in Arizona in 2019, Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the way in taking the hair care industry in a new direction.

Desert Botanicals’ Mission Statement incorporates three key elements:

• To create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology.
• To utilize ingredients that reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert
• To assist areas of need in our community.

We’re committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That’s why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.

www.dbotanicals.com

Media Inquiries:
info@dbotanicals.com

John Ritchie
Desert Botanicals
+1 480-287-4345
email us here

You just read:

Desert Botanicals® Reports Successful Inventory Build in Preparation for Christmas and Hanukkah Holiday Season

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.