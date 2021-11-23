Derby Barracks/ DUI and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A504033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021 @ Approx 2338 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm St, Derby Line, VT

VIOLATION: DUI and Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Rebecca Sweeney

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police

received a report of a single vehicle crash on Elm St in the Village of Derby

Line, VT. Upon Troopers arrival Rebecca Sweeney was identified as the operator.

Investigation revealed Sweeney to have not missed the turn on Elm St and driven

straight off the roadway. Troopers observed signs of impairment and Sweeney was

subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police

Barracks in Derby for suspicion of DUI. It was revealed Sweeney had an active

warrant for her arrest and she was lodged at Northern State Correctional

Facility due to a lack of $2500 for bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2021 @ 1030 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Included

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881