Derby Barracks/ DUI and Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A504033
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021 @ Approx 2338 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm St, Derby Line, VT
VIOLATION: DUI and Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Rebecca Sweeney
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police
received a report of a single vehicle crash on Elm St in the Village of Derby
Line, VT. Upon Troopers arrival Rebecca Sweeney was identified as the operator.
Investigation revealed Sweeney to have not missed the turn on Elm St and driven
straight off the roadway. Troopers observed signs of impairment and Sweeney was
subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police
Barracks in Derby for suspicion of DUI. It was revealed Sweeney had an active
warrant for her arrest and she was lodged at Northern State Correctional
Facility due to a lack of $2500 for bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2021 @ 1030 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Included
