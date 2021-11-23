SDDOT Extends Public Input on Proposed Project to Reconstruct S.D. Highway 46 through city of Wagner

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Contact: Jay Peppel, Mitchell Area Engineer, 605-995-3340

WAGNER, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 to discuss the proposed project to reconstruct S.D. Highway 46 through the city of Wagner.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and gather input from the public. Based on requests from the public, the opportunity to present written comments will be extended to Nov. 30, 2021.

Comment sheets, online comment forms, and additional information on the overall project can be found at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1561. Paper copies of the comment form can also be found at Wagner City Hall, located at 60 Main Ave. S., Wagner, SD 57380 or the Mitchell Area DOT office, 1300 S. Ohlman St., Mitchell, SD 57301.

For more information, contact Jay Peppel, Mitchell Area Engineer, at 605-995-3340.

