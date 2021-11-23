Idaho Commerce Opens Applications for the 2022 Idaho Wild Rivers Grant ProgramNov18

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release
Contact: Laurie McConnell Idaho Tourism 208.334.2470 Laurie.McConnell@tourism.idaho.gov
Idaho Commerce Opens Applications for the 2022 Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program
BOISE, Idaho (November 18, 2021) — Idaho Commerce is accepting applications for the Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program for the 2022 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted via the Department’s online portal by 4:00 p.m. MST, January 28, 2022. Awards will be determined by the Wild Rivers advisory panel in February 2022.
Under Section 49-419C, Idaho Code, proceeds from the sale of Wild Rivers specialty license plates may be used for one of the following purposes:
- To promote whitewater river tourism within Idaho.
- To promote, encourage or ensure safe use of Idaho’s whitewater rivers.
- To improve user facilities or access to whitewater rivers.
- To help clean up litter or promote good conservation practices by river users.
Eligible recipients of Wild Rivers grant funds are federal, state, or local government agencies, or incorporated non-profit organizations related to whitewater river recreation.
The Wild Rivers advisory panel is made up of five members representing whitewater river communities and the rafting/kayaking industries. The panel is responsible for the award of funds.
Interested applicants can request access to the grant portal by emailing grants@commerce.idaho.gov.
For specific questions about the program, contact Grants and Contracts Manager, Ewa Szewczyk, at ewa.szewczyk@commerce.idaho.gov.