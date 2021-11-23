Arizona Recognizes Adoption Awareness Month

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed November 2021 to be Adoption Awareness Month in Arizona to highlight the importance of connecting children with loving families and to raise awareness of the organizations that support children in out-of-home care.

“All children deserve to live in a safe home with a permanent and loving family,” said Governor Ducey. “There are a wide range of organizations and services available for vulnerable children and families and for those who are interested in adoption, including the Children’s Heart Gallery. This Adoption Awareness Month, we are highlighting these incredible resources and Arizona’s ongoing commitment to helping children in out-of-home care connect with stable homes and caring families. We will never stop working to help kids find their forever home — and I thank the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Arizonans who have expanded their families through adoption, and all the organizations that help kids in need.”

Arizona is a national leader in increasing the number of children adopted from foster care. The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has safely reduced the number of children in out-of-home care by approximately 25 percent since FY 2016. The Department has also connected more than 18,000 kids in out-of-home care to adoptive families since FY 2016.

“We make every attempt to reunify children with their biological parents. However, not every child can safely return home,” said DCS Director Mike Faust. “In these cases, we need every person, the community, and partner organization to help create loving, adoptive homes for these children.”

The Arizona Children’s Heart Gallery features pictures and bios of foster children, with the purpose of connecting them with loving families. To learn more about the adoption process, DCS features orientation videos on its website.

BACKGROUND Approximately 7 million Americans are adopted. One out of every 25 U.S. families with children have adopted, and more than a third of U.S. families say they have considered it.

Governor Ducey has issued a proclamation for Adoption Awareness Month every year since 2015, the first year of his administration. On Saturday, November 20, he recognized National Adoption Day.

In October, the Governor and DCS directed $9.3M in federal funds to the Kinship Care program, totaling $1,800 per child. In September of 2020, Arizona was awarded $1.5 million to expand and improve adoption efforts in the state.

View the Governor's proclamation HERE.

