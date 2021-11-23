Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,024 in the last 365 days.

Arizona Recognizes Adoption Awareness Month

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed November 2021 to be Adoption Awareness Month in Arizona to highlight the importance of connecting children with loving families and to raise awareness of the organizations that support children in out-of-home care.

“All children deserve to live in a safe home with a permanent and loving family,” said Governor Ducey. “There are a wide range of organizations and services available for vulnerable children and families and for those who are interested in adoption, including the Children’s Heart Gallery. This Adoption Awareness Month, we are highlighting these incredible resources and Arizona’s ongoing commitment to helping children in out-of-home care connect with stable homes and caring families. We will never stop working to help kids find their forever home — and I thank the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Arizonans who have expanded their families through adoption, and all the organizations that help kids in need.”

Arizona is a national leader in increasing the number of children adopted from foster care. The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has safely reduced the number of children in out-of-home care by approximately 25 percent since FY 2016. The Department has also connected more than 18,000 kids in out-of-home care to adoptive families since FY 2016.

“We make every attempt to reunify children with their biological parents. However, not every child can safely return home,” said DCS Director Mike Faust. “In these cases, we need every person, the community, and partner organization to help create loving, adoptive homes for these children.”

The Arizona Children’s Heart Gallery features pictures and bios of foster children, with the purpose of connecting them with loving families. To learn more about the adoption process, DCS features orientation videos on its website

BACKGROUND Approximately 7 million Americans are adopted. One out of every 25 U.S. families with children have adopted, and more than a third of U.S. families say they have considered it.

Governor Ducey has issued a proclamation for Adoption Awareness Month every year since 2015, the first year of his administration. On Saturday, November 20, he recognized National Adoption Day.

In October, the Governor and DCS directed $9.3M in federal funds to the Kinship Care program, totaling $1,800 per child. In September of 2020, Arizona was awarded $1.5 million to expand and improve adoption efforts in the state.

View the Governor's proclamation HERE.

###

You just read:

Arizona Recognizes Adoption Awareness Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.