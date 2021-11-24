Echelon's 2021 Canadian Entrepreneur Report Launches Today to Celebrate Canadian Mid-Market Leaders
35 uplifting stories about small and medium-sized business leaders in Canada showing how this market segment leads the way
Small & medium-sized enterprises in Canada are just as critical to our economy as the mega-players, requiring equally efficient ways of raising capital. We are dedicated to enabling them.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 3rd annual edition of Echelon’s Canadian Entrepreneur Report (CER), we showcase 35 Canadian CEOs and Founders across 7 industries, in the mid-market sector that represents over half of the nation's GDP. While their businesses vary greatly – from psychedelic therapy to world-leading image correction – one thing all of the participants have in common is a feeling of optimism about the future of their businesses and our country. 52% of them are experiencing "explosive growth," and all of them are gearing up to win.
— Dominic Chow, Chief Strategy Officer
These entrepreneurs are leading the way and continuously challenging the status quo, with 20% being female, compared to only 2% of the TSX100 CEOs being able to make that claim. Many of these CEOs and Founders are also pushing the geographic boundaries of the typical smaller business – 66% have global coverage. “My personal favorite research finding is that if we follow movement, Canadian entrepreneurs are making sustainability and diversity real” said Barbara Stewart, global researcher, and author of the report. “In fact, 40% of the entrepreneurs specifically mentioned being conscious of sustainability and/or diversity and actually embedding this in their company focus.”
“Three years ago, we set out to build a report that would tell the compelling and amazing stories of hard-working, passionate and forever-driven small business leaders that drive the heart of the Canadian economy,” said David Cusson, Chief Executive Officer at Echelon Wealth Partners. “Today, our 2021 CER continues to highlight some of the brightest small and medium-sized enterprise leaders driving change, resilience and growth in Canada.” The current crop of leaders employ over 4000 people across country.
Echelon conducted virtual interviews between May and September 2021 to gather data for this report. To be eligible, companies must be registered and operating in Canada, though they may have reach beyond our borders. The CEOs and Founders who participated in the report represent a wide variety of ages, genders, backgrounds, and geographies. Echelon would like to give thanks Barbara Stewart for her continued partnership with us on the CER, and to all of the inspiring entrepreneurs for sharing their stories with us. Please enjoy the report and share with friends, families, colleagues, and networks. Here's to Canadian entrepreneurial spirit and a strong recovery ahead!
ABOUT ECHELON WEALTH PARTNERS
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. is a Canadian independent wealth management and capital markets firm known for its client-centred approach and innovative, entrepreneurial spirit. Echelon Capital Markets provides a full breadth of services to the Canadian mid-market, and our Wealth division has 85 Advisor Teams and approximately $8 billion in assets under administration. Echelon offers a wide range of financial services for individuals, households, institutions and corporate clients from its offices in Toronto, Oakville, Ottawa, London, Montreal, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria. Echelon Wealth Partners is a member firm of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). For more information, please visit www.echelonpartners.com.
