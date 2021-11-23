Submit Release
S.D. Highway 52 Opened to Thru Traffic between S.D. Highways 37 and 50

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Contact:  Gregory Rothschadl or Kevin Heiman, 605-668-2929

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) officials advise the reconstruction project on S.D. Highway 52, from S.D. Highway 37 to the S.D. Highway 50 junction, is complete and the roadway is now open to thru traffic.

While the roadway is open, travelers should be aware of the temporary interim surfacing consisting of a chip sealed blotter and treated gravel roadway. This section of the roadway will be posted at 55 mph on the interim surface.

Minor cleanup and corrective action work remain to be completed. The surfacing project is scheduled to be completed during the 2022 construction season.

Midwest Contracting, LLC of Marshall, MN is the prime contractor of the $12 million project.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial

511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

