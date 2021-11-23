PPCM Fund Inc. To Release Documentary February 14, 2022
It was incredibly frustrating; I wanted to be the pregnant woman that would go from a yoga class straight to the delivery room.”CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From producer Rose Campbell and director John Peterson of Hero Locations comes The Painful Truth: The US's Epidemic of Preventable Maternal Deaths.
— PPCM Fund founder Lindsay Staloff Peterson
The Painful Truth, a compelling tale of one woman's battle against a silent killer, follows PPCM survivor Lindsay Staloff Peterson as she strives to make sense of the disease that came perilously close to taking her life.
Three months after her son was born, after suffering three consecutive cardiac arrests within 24 hours, Lindsay was diagnosed with PPCM or Peripartum Cardiomyopathy. Treatment required her to spend time in a hypothermic coma and led doctors to implant a defibrillator.
"It took me dying and coming back to learn about PPCM. It's a young person's disease and deaths due to are PPCM are easily preventable with early diagnosis, yet few women have ever heard of it.Unfortunately, until you experience pregnancy complications, you can't imagine how difficult it is. I like to say, "Awareness Day is every day", because education and awareness is all it takes to save lives", says Lindsay.
Join Lindsay and her team as they interview doctors, PPCM survivors, and the family members of mothers that lost their lives to this treatable illness as they work on getting mandatory testing for PPCM before and after delivery.
The Painful Truth: The US's Epidemic of Preventable Maternal Deaths opens February 14th, 2022, on Amazon and YouTube.
You can learn more about PPCM at ppcmfund.com
