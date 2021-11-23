TrellisWare Announces SD Union-Tribune Top Workplaces Award

TrellisWare achieves ranking of San Diego Top Workplaces among mid-size companies

This recognition is dedicated to our outstanding employees and their commitment to living our values of delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries.”
Anna Kochka, VP People and Culture

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., today announced it was awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The San Diego Union-Tribune. This competitive recognition program is employee nominated and based solely on employee feedback. San Diego employees shared their perspective and insight, answering questions related to alignment, execution, and connection with their work environment, diversity, benefits, rewards and recognition programs, ethics, and leadership capabilities. Click here to read the San Diego Union-Tribune article: https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/top-workplaces/story/2021-11-21/here-are-the-best-mid-size-companies-to-work-for-in-san-diego-county

The Top Workplaces award is open to all organizations with 50 or more employees in San Diego county. In all, over 3000 employers in San Diego County were invited to participate. This year, 100 companies were recognized with this honor, categorized by small, mid-size, and large. TrellisWare is excited to announce that they earned the #12 spot in the mid-size category of employers.

“This recognition is dedicated to our outstanding employees and their commitment to living our values of delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries,” said Anna Kochka, vice president, people, and culture. “We are grateful to our team members who have continued to go above and beyond in making TrellisWare successful through 2020-2021, while still maintaining a strong workplace culture. This award is a testament to that.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by the San Diego Union-Tribune as a top workplace in San Diego,” added Metin Bayram, president and chief executive officer, TrellisWare Technologies. “TrellisWare is driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that has helped us grow into a global leader. What makes TrellisWare so successful are the great people combined with great technology to push boundaries and deliver excellence in everything that we do.”

About

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. The TrellisWare TSM™ waveform is incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. TrellisWare is delivering the next generation of communications for military and commercial markets When Nothing Else Works™.

