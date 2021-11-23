Guy Roofing and Carolina Panthers Announce 2021 Class of High School Community Captains
Guy Roofing, in partnership with the Carolina Panthers, announced the 2021 honorees of their High School Community Captains Award.
Guy Roofing, in partnership with the Carolina Panthers, announced the 2021 honorees of their High School Community Captains Award.

Announced during a special on-field program on November 6th, the 2021 award winners are:
Colby Brown from Perquimans County High School In Hertford, North Carolina
Katelyn Griggs Gray Stone Day School In Misenheimer, North Carolina
Nicholas Harvey III from Kinston High School In Kinston, North Carolina
Shelton Honey from Rocky Mount Academy In Rocky Mount, North Carolina
Caroline Murrell from Northwood High School In Pittsboro, North Carolina
Hayes Pippin from Washington High School In Washington, North Carolina
Bryson Reid from Southwestern Randolph High School In Asheboro, North Carolina
Lucas Shaver from North Stanly High School In New London, North Carolina
Alexis Wolgemuth from Fred T. Foard High School In Newton, North Carolina
Emma Wrenn from Independence High School In Charlotte, North Carolina
The annual High School Community Captains Program honors ten outstanding high school student-athletes who, in addition to athletic excellence, have demonstrated leadership, scholarship, and community service. A record number of X high school students were nominated this year from schools across both North and South Carolina.
Winners received a $500 gift for their school’s athletic program and a Gameday Experience package during the Panthers vs. the New England Patriots.
“The High School Community Captains program provides a unique way for us to recognize hard-working students on a national platform,” remarked Raven Guy, National Account Manager for Guy Roofing. “We’re thrilled to congratulate this year’s winners; their success on and off the field, commitment to academics, and dedication to serving their communities sets a wonderful example for us all.”
“The impact made by these outstanding student-athletes in the classroom, on the field and in their communities sets a standard for others to follow. We are honored to recognize their many contributions they make to their communities,” continued Riley Fields, Panthers Director of Community Relations. “We are proud to honor our 2021 High School Community Captains with the support of our longtime partner, Guy Roofing.”
ABOUT GUY ROOFING: Guy Roofing is a leading commercial, industrial, and residential roofing contractor with a national footprint. The family-owned-and-operated company is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, with a second corporate campus in Charlotte, NC. Guy Roofing is a longtime partner of the Carolina Panthers as their Official Roofing Contractor. Founded in 1970, Guy Roofing and the Guy family remain deeply dedicated to their community, and support 21 school athletic programs in North and South Carolina. For more information, visit guyroofing.com.
