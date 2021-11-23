AFCEA Alamo Chapter Awards Vision IT Small Business of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Alamo Chapter has announced it's list of chapter awards for 2021. Among them, Vision IT has been named as the Small Business of the Year.
Vision IT is a certified SBA Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) and HUBZone company based out of San Antonio, TX, with three business units providing Information Technology (IT), Logistic support and Transient Aircraft (TA) services. Our current customers include the US Army, US Air Force, and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). We provide solutions and services to collaboratively advance our customer's vision. Our primary IT focus is Cybersecurity, Enterprise Service Engineering and Capability Management.
It is an honor to serve our customers and our community, and we look forward to being able to thank our AFCEA Alamo Chapter members at the awards ceremony.
