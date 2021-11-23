Interventional Cardiology Market Predicted to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2027 After a Substantial Decline in 2020

When COVID-19 became a global pandemic, the interventional cardiology market went through an aggressive decline. However, with new technologies, the global market is expected to rapidly bounce back.” — Dr. Kamran Zamnian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the Global Interventional Cardiology market, addressing key insights and the aftereffect of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021 and beyond. Throughout this healthcare market research, iData analyzed 41 interventional cardiology companies across more than 70 countries in the world, and utilized comprehensive methodology to understand market sizes, unit sales and market shares, in order to provide a detailed forecast on interventional cardiology market trends.

Multiple Interventional Cardiology markets were researched and are analyzed in extensive detail. The markets discussed are as follows:

- North America (the United States and Canada)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Venezuela, and Other)

- Western Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Benelux, Scandinavia, and Other)

- Central and Eastern Europe (Poland, Turkey, Russia, Greece, Czech Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Romania, Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), and Other)

- Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Other)

- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Other

- Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Nigeria, Libya, Sudan, Kenya, and Other)

- Portugal

- Scandinavia (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland)

In 2020, the Global Interventional Cardiology Market size was valued at $11.1 billion, which was a substantial decrease from the nearly $14 billion in 2019. With 40% of the global interventional cardiology market share now being controlled by Boston Scientific, Abbott, and Medtronic, the global market is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2027, with recovery expected to begin in 2022. This staggering increase is associated with global technologies such as computer tomography (CT), optical coherence tomography (OCT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) becoming more efficient at diagnosing cardiovascular diseases in high-resolution during the first procedure.

iData further analyzes specific segments including coronary atherectomy devices, catheters (IVUS, OCT, diagnostic, balloon, interventional), guidewires (diagnostic, interventional), introducer sheaths, vascular closure, balloon-inflation, CEP devices, and more. This in-depth analysis is designed to provide directional and substantive data with regard to the long-term impacts of the global pandemic on the Global interventional cardiology market.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, procedures and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary databases to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

