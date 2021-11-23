International Opera Singer Soula Parassidis Joins The Exodus Road’s Board
Soula Parassidis amplifies anti-trafficking fight with The Exodus Road, a nonprofit that works with police to liberate survivors and arrest traffickers.
Soula brings a fiery passion and a strong voice, literally and figuratively, to the fight against human trafficking. We are so excited to have her as part of The Exodus Road team”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exodus Road announced today that international opera singer and anti-trafficking advocate, Soula Parassidis, joined their board of directors. Parassidis is a Greek-Canadian soprano who’s played leading roles on opera stages across Europe and the U.S. She uses her platform to bring light and action to the tragic reality of human trafficking.
— Laura Parker, the CEO and co-founder of The Exodus Road
Serving with The Exodus Road, Parassidis said she aims to continue her goal “to use the voice and other modalities of communication to empower and inspire people to be agents of positive change in the world.” She currently uses her Living Opera program to inform and equip classical musicians to succeed in the music industry and to use their voices for impact far beyond entertainment. Soula also serves on the Council of Advisors for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.
“The operatic voice is powerful,” Parassidis said. “It is raw and real. It is my desire to use that serious sound to draw attention to this serious problem, and The Exodus Road is an ideal partner.”
Parassidis joins eight other members of The Exodus Road’s board including Microsoft Director Steve Leigh, country singer Craig Morgan, activist Edwin Desamour, former MLB player Daniel Murphy, humanitarian photographer Nate Griffin, and nonprofit leaders Tori Murphy (founder of Prom Series), Sarah Ray (founder of Neema Development) and Laura Parker (co-founder of The Exodus Road).
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit actively working to end human trafficking through prevention, intervention and aftercare. The organization partners with local law enforcement agencies around the world by going undercover to gather the necessary evidence to liberate survivors and arrest traffickers. The Colorado-based nonprofit also equips communities with counter-trafficking training and empowers survivors through trauma-informed, aftercare services.
“Soula brings a fiery passion and a strong voice, literally and figuratively, to the fight against human trafficking. We are so excited to have her as part of The Exodus Road team,” Laura Parker, The Exodus Road’s CEO and co-founder, said.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit strategically and holistically working to end human trafficking. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1500 survivors and the arrests of more than 851 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue). The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India and Latin America.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/.
About Soula Parassidis and Living Opera
Greek-Canadian soprano Soula Parassidis has delighted audiences on three continents with her commanding voice, authentic character interpretations and glamorous stage presence. She founded and operates Living Opera, a digital platform that provides resources to inform, equip and empower classical musicians to succeed in the music industry. For the last several years, Parassidis split her time between Berlin, Leipzig, Vienna, Austria and multiple other locations in Europe and the U.S. performing across stages like Opera Bordeaux, Guangzhou Opera and Teatro Regio Torino. She now resides in Washington D.C. hoping to play a more direct role in policy advocacy. In 2022 she will release her first full length album, “All is bright”, with partial proceeds going to fight human trafficking. The first single, “Silent Night” will be released for Christmas 2021 on all major streaming platforms worldwide from November 26th.
