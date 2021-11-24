GreenCrate Farm Feeds Los Angeles Homeless Community with Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway
GreenCrate Farm hosted their annual Thanksgiving Giveaway where they donated fresh produce food boxes to the Los Angeles homeless residents in need.
We are brining all of this food, hundreds of boxes down to LA to feed the homeless. All organic no pesticides, straight from the farm very fresh.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA: GreenCrate Farm hosted their annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Saturday, Nov. 20. The LA-based produce delivery service donated 1,000 boxes of locally grown, organic, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to Los Angeles homeless residents in need. Each box also contained $100 in cash to further assist them during the holidays.
— Sarah Ritter
The GreenCrate team packaged boxes with a variety of produce - from carrots, bananas, apples, oranges, tomatoes, and more. After loading up the truck they parked on 6th and San Pedro St. early in the morning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, residents lined up to receive their free, fresh produce. GreenCrate also partnered with a local food truck to offer hundreds of hot meals for residents. This is GreenCrate’s 20th year hosting this event for the Los Angeles community.
About GreenCrate Farm
GreenCrate Farm delivers local farm-fresh produce to the Los Angeles community. Customers can place an online order for delivery or pick up from GreenCrate. GreenCrate offers weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly subscriptions services. GreenCrate was designed to offer accessible, locally grown, organic produce for local chefs and California residents who want better tasting, healthier produce on their plates for themselves and their loved ones. For more information about GreenCrate Farm visit our website https://greencrate.farm along with our press kit.
