H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel shares his secrets for successful investments in the Belarusian Investment Forum.

H.E. ROMAN GOLOVCHENKO & H.E. Dr. Dr. H.C. RAPHAEL NAGEL

The key to successful investments shared by H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Republic of Belarus celebrated its Expo 2020 National day with an Investment Forum. Guests at the Forum gather together with high-level representatives of the Gulf countries and from other regions, senior policymakers, and international experts to discuss investment opportunities in Belarus.

With the participation of H.E. ROMAN GOLOVCHENKO, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, and H.E. MOHAMED ALI RASHED ALABBAR, founder of EMAAR Properties PJSC, among other distinguished guests, the event aims to foster partnerships, catalyze innovation, and discover opportunities for solid business and trade investments.

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, a renowned investor, lobbyist, and philanthropist, made part of the outstanding event by sharing his extensive knowledge in Foreign Direct Investment. As the Forbes "most inspiring business leader of the year," he shares tips and tricks on successfully investing in foreign countries and particularly in Belarus, with the audience.

He talked about four key steps that any investor should follow before closing a deal in other countries:

1. Investing is all about common sense.

2. Do your own Market research.

3. Understand that each country is unique and has its opportunities and challenges.

4. Don't put all the eggs in the same basket.