Guy Roofing Wins BBB’s Business of Integrity Award for Customer Service
It’s a privilege to honor all of the incredible individuals that make our communities an outstanding example of business done right.”SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guy Roofing was awarded the 2021 Business of Integrity Award for Customer Service by the Better Business Bureau of Upstate South Carolina.
— Vee Daniel, President and CEO, BBB
The Business of Integrity Awards honor businesses who demonstrate commitment to ethics and community leadership. Winners are carefully selected by a panel of judges following a rigorous application process and detailed evaluation.
“We’re humbled and honored to be recognized for our customer service. Our dedicated team always puts our customers first, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their hard work,” remarked Jeff Guy, Vice President of Guy Roofing.
“It’s a privilege to honor all of the incredible individuals that make our communities an outstanding example of business done right,” said Vee Daniel, president and CEO of BBB. “This program sets extraordinary organizations apart because we believe in celebrating ethics within the communities we serve to make our communities better.”
Guy Roofing is a leading commercial, industrial, and residential roofing contractor with a national footprint. The family-owned-and-operated company is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC. Guy Roofing is a longtime honoree of the BBB, winning awards in customer service, community service, and marketplace ethics. Founded in 1970, Guy Roofing and the Guy family remain deeply dedicated to the Carolinas. For more information, visit guyroofing.com.
The Better Business Bureau has been a trusted source for over 100 years, helping consumers find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. BBB of the Upstate was founded in 1982 and serves 10 counties in the Upstate area.
