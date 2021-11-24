A SMARTER WORLD AT THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE INVESTMENT SUMMIT 2021

The Abrahamic Business Circle Panel Discussion

"How Data Science, IoT and Machine Learning work for you."

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investment Summit 2021 theme this year, LET MONEY TALK, will be held on Wednesday, 8th of December, 2021 at TAJ, Dubai. The program starts at 10am and ends at 6pm and which followed by Post-networking Cocktail.

Technology-driven business leaders will share their rich experience on of the panel discussion, "How Data Science, IoT and Machine Learning work for you". The inspiring group will be headed by its moderator, Ali Shabdar, Regional Director MEA – ZOHO Corporation. With panelists Norman Kutemperor, President & CEO at Scientel Information Technology Inc.; Dr. Gianluca Anguzza PhD, Chairman & CEO at New Value Group; Nataliya Wiedemeyer, Founder at Graviteams; Maria Hall, Protocol Advisor & Intercultural Expert for the GCC and Adnan Sawadi, Chief Executive Officer at Knowingo.

The future of technology lies in data and its analysis. The group will contribute in how the Big Data and Machine Learning are shaping the growth of the Internet of Things and how it is interconnecting with Big Data and Machine Learning. Such tools help the data-driven decision-makers in the modern business world today enhancing the value in different business areas. Understanding the possibilities and recent innovation in technology is important for businesses so that they can plot a course for the most efficient ways of conducting their business.

The summit is the year-end gathering for Global Members to network, build and strengthen connections:

• Members from 56 countries around the globe

• Meet the 200++ Delegates and Investors

• Listen from 32++ Speakers and Panelist

• From 20++ Industries

• Investment Exchange of $675.2 Million

Chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, The Abrahamic Business Circle in support to Dubai Expo 2020 inspire people by showcasing the best of collaboration and innovation from around the world. The Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk is one of The Abrahamic Business Circle’s initiatives with the aim of expanding the business network of its members and creating business opportunities while providing the continuing knowledge which market to invest in.

H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel’s vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

ENDS

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint-ventures, distribution channels and new clients. The organization is apolitical and areligious group.

For More Information:

Email us at contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com

