VARStreet adds new Dashboard capabilities on their VAR Business Management Software
VARStreet Inc. has released new customized dashboards for the value-added resellers using their platform.
VARStreet Inc. is a leader in the enterprise software for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet's platform offers a product catalog with rich content from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Essendant, S.P.Richards, Supplies Network, and more. Value-added resellers use the platform to build advanced sales quotes, launch their B2B eCommerce store along with free CRM and procurement solutions.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
The new dashboard release by the product team at VARStreet is another milestone towards their long-term product strategy and roadmap. The dashboard would allow the platform users to visualize their day-to-day business data better and help them to get a quick idea about what is happening with their business in a single view. These data dashboards will also allow the resellers to identify an actionable item with user-friendly graphs and representations of their key metrics. The dashboard comes in handy with standard filters which will help the users to create smart segments for better visualization.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “We want our IT and office supplies reseller partners to get a better visibility of their business without struggling to drill down multiple reports to find actionable items.” The product and engineering team at VARStreet further added, “Phase 1 of the dashboard is currently static and comes with the most critical data points every business needs to know to operate their business smoothly.” They added, “Phase 2 of the dashboard will include a fully customizable dashboard builder for all important modules where the users can configure their dashboards as per their requirements and business needs. Phase 2 is expected to be released at the beginning of 2022.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C solution with advanced sales quoting software and B2B eCommerce builder for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. VARStreet has served over 30,000+ users from 5,000+ value-added resellers in the United States and Canada.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
