The Abrahamic Business Circle aspires to boost Investment Opportunities

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Investment Event Opportunities in the Abrahamic Business Circle

This December 8th, 2021, at the Taj Hotel Dubai, the one-of-a-kind investment summit will promote investment in all sectors of the economy.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investment Summit 2021, "Let money talk," Investors, Business Leaders, Government Officials, and all attendees will be able to obtain first-hand information on investment opportunities in more than 100 projects.

The agenda will feature different speakers and panelists who will present the global investment opportunities and challenges panorama. Among them stand out H.E. DR. DR. H.C. RAPHAEL NAGEL, renowned investor, lobbyist, and philanthropist. DR. TILLMANN LAUK, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Deutsche Bank AG group, and the founder and CEO of a venture capital fund that acted as a leading investor in SuSE Linux AG in 2001. AHMED BIN SULAYEM Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC has driven its growth from a start-up of 28 member companies in 2003 to the world's leading free zone in 2021 with over 19,000 member companies from 180 countries, employing around 65,000 people.

"Our mission is to support investors and business leaders who are exploring market opportunities by connecting them," Dr. Nagel, founder and chairman of The Circle, said. This event is also an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to make themselves known by worldwide investors.

During the event, attendees will be able to interact with different key players in the global market. In this way, they will generate alliances, close deals, and carry out investment projects. The in-person event has multiplied the opportunities for the participation of business leaders from different countries. Likewise, the effectiveness of the business pannels and interactions increases when considering both the investor's needs and the company's profile. In addition, the participants will have the support and advice of expert advisers of The Abrahamic Business Circle.

This space will facilitate the development and closing of international business, speeding up and promoting investment projects.

To be part of this outstanding event, contact:

contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com