Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers launches Holy Pasakko’s Blonde Ale

Holy Mackerel Brewery teams with legendary promoter to create new brew
We wanted an easy drinking beer that people could consume at picnics, on the beach or just out for a night at their favorite bar hanging with friends”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers, an award winning brewery located in Wilton Manors, Florida, recently signed a deal to brew and distribute a new blonde ale called Holy Passakos Blonde Ale.
The beer was inspired, in part, based on legendary South Florida promoter Alex Passakos. Passakos, himself a well known hospitality consultant, was hands on in the approach for brewing the new ale.
“Some of it was my personal direction and some of it was from focus groups that we relied on, but I think we captured the essence of what we were trying to create, which was an everyday/everywhere beer,” said Passakos.
“We wanted an easy drinking beer that people could consume at picnics, on the beach or just out for a night at their favorite bar hanging with friends.” Passakos continued.
Holy Passakos Blonde Ale comes in at 5% alcohol, the lowest alcohol content of any of the beers in the Holy Mackerel line of beers.
The beer launched at the beginning of November but, with the help of Passakos marketing arm, already has sales that are on pace to place the beer in the top 50 Florida brews.
Holy Passakos Blonde Ale is already sold in Total Wines, 7-11 and other big box retailers in Florida and Virginia.
The beer is available on tap and in cans. The artwork for the can was uniquely created by artist Nivia Bejarano.
About Holy Mackerel Beers
Founded in 2006, Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers” launched their first beer in 2007 – a Belgian style golden ale and shortly thereafter followed by several other extremely bold flavorful brews.
About Alex Passakos
Named one of Fort Lauderdale's “50 most influential people” in 2020, Alex is a partner in several popular nightlife venues in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. He currently serves as the spokesperson for Holy Passakos Blonde Ale.
About Holy Passakos Blonde Ale
Holy Passakos is a beautifully balanced creation from start to finish, made in collaboration with one of our favorite locals, Alex Passakos. The art on the label is by the very talented Nivia ‘wild hippie’ Bejarano. This blonde ale is crisp, refreshing, & Crushable. The barley, water, and hops are carefully selected to deliver a perfectly balanced hand-crafted ale that keeps your palate quenched with eager anticipation for the next sip.
