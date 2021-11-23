ANIL UZUN Announces New World Tour
ANIL UZUN announces 2022 world tour starting in August ending in November, with shows in Europe, UK and North and South AmericaLIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, independent music producer, musical arranger, event organizer from Turkey returning to the stage after the pandemic. He is beyond excited to announce 2022 world tour and ready to hit the road again.
ANIL UZUN says “I am beyond excited. I am thrilled that I will be able to meet my fans from all around the world. This is going to be our biggest tour so far, starting in Europe and expanding throughout America. Sme of the dates are postponed ones that were supposed to go in 2020.”
AnIL UZUN will be singing in music festivals in the course of his tour. The festival dates expand throughout Europe from the beginning of August, including the sold-out ones, and goes through to North America to finish his world tour.
To see the tour dates visit https://aniluzun.club/.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer, and teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982, and he started playing music in his grandfather's home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
