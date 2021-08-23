ANIL UZUN Releases “Mother”
ANIL UZUN releases new track called “Mother”LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, independent music producer, musical arranger, event organizer from Turkey returning to the stage after the pandemic. He has now announced a new track called “Mother”.
Following the release of his sixth album “Nereye” by Sony Records, artist ANIL UZUN has released a brand new song titled “Mother.” Recorded at his home studio in İstanbul and on the road on tour this summer, the track was co-written by ANIL UZUN and Ece Değiş the album collaborator, producer and beloved friend.
Listen to “Mother” HERE: https://aniluzun.club/.
ANIL UZUN commented: "This song is about our mothers. Ece and I wrote about each other's mothers and every other mother around the world. I lost my mother last year and this song has been really hard for me to create but I put my soul and the love of my late mother in it. No matter what happens, mothers always have been and will be with us.”
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer, and teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982, and he started playing music in his grandfather's home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
