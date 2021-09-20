ANIL UZUN Will Talk about Where the Music Industry is Heading in 2022
ANIL UZUN will talk about where the Music Industry is heading in 2022 on Youtube on September 29, 2021, Wednesday 19.00 CET.LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, independent music producer, musical arranger, event organizer from Turkey returning to the stage after the pandemic. He will talk about the latest music trends and where the industry is headed on his Youtube channel.
“The pandemic brought live streaming to our lives. Today audio interfaces are really easy to use and with the comfort of our sofas we can perform to millions. Gigs on social media have become a regular performance for many.” says ANIL UZUN.
“Another trend to look out for the upcoming year is visual albums.” he continues. “Beyonce was the pioneer of albums full of videos to go with her tracks. And next year I am sure we will see more music documentaries and visual albums. These are among the many trends I will tell all about on my channel. Join me and we will look forward to where the music industry is heading in 2022.”
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer, and teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982, and he started playing music in his grandfather's home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
