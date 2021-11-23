Alveda King: How to Be Thankful in the Midst of the Storm
We are experiencing so much loss in our nation, whether from sickness or hate, the time has come for us to choose peace over violence, faith over fear and love over hate.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fear Not. Our hearts, love and prayers continue to go out to all who have lost loved ones during this difficult time. We are experiencing so much loss in our nation, whether from sickness or hate, the time has come for us to choose peace over violence, faith over fear and love over hate.
— Alveda King
Our hearts are broken by the hate-driven attack this weekend in Waukesha, WI. As adults and children alike attempted to celebrate the holidays and enjoy time with family and friends, they were brutally attacked. It would be easy for us to respond to violence and injustice with anger and hate, yet we know that hate only produces more hate. The only answer to solve the epidemic of hate and division in our nation is faith, hope and love!
During my seventy plus years of life, I’ve had some great teachers about God’s powerful love; my dad, Rev. A.D. King; my pastor Allen McNair; my grandfather Rev. M. L. King, Sr.; and my uncle Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. to name a few.
I'm reminded of something that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said: “I have decided to stick with love; hate is too great a burden to bear.”
Of course, we have heard so many things about fear; however, faith overcomes fear. Love overcomes hate. Unity overcomes division.
The US Supreme Court is being faced with the decision to choose life or death in many historic cases this year. This week, the Supreme Court will decide whether to uphold the Texas Heartbeat Act and allow generations of Texan babies to be protected from the evil of abortion. On December 1, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Dobbs Case and will choose whether to finally overthrow Roe v. Wade. Yes, life is at risk today – from the womb to the tomb.
Let us remember today that we must recognize and celebrate the dignity of all humans. As human dignity is elevated, and we begin to understand that there is a critical race – the one blood, human race – we will begin to see the hate and violence in our nation subside.
The human condition is filled with so many experiences. This week, and through the holiday season, people will be saying goodbye to loved ones. Let’s be mindful to be sensitive and prayerful. Let’s pray for God to cleanse us of our sins; and pray for America and the world.
Moving ahead towards the end of 2021; looking towards 2022 and eternity; let’s pray that our greatest experiences, and indeed all our situations, be rooted and grounded in God's love.
It has been said that resistance is futile. However, there is a beautiful saying: “Draw near to God; and God will draw near to you. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.
My message today is to love each other; love and pray for your friends and family; and even your enemies. Please love God; repent of any harm you've brought to anyone in any situations. Forgive quickly. And fear not.
-- Alveda King
WATCH Alveda King on Fox & Friends (November 22, 2021): https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283221339001
About Alveda King: Dr. Alveda C. King is from Atlanta, Georgia, and serves as the Chair of the Center for the American Dream at AFPI. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and the niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King is the founder of Speak for Life, fighting for the sanctity and dignity of all life – from the womb to the tomb. She currently serves as a Fox News contributor and host of the Fox Nation show “Alveda King’s House.” Dr. King is a former college professor, served in the Georgia State House of Representatives, is a former presidential appointee, and 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
