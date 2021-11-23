Green Globe Awards First Certification to Batobus Paris
Green Globe awarded Batobus Paris its inaugural certification in July earlier this year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Batobus Paris is a fleet of six glass walled trimarans or river boats that offer visitors leisurely scenic cruises along the Seine River with nine hop on and off points in Paris including The Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and much more.
A comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan has been implemented and several planned actions are already in progress.
Moving towards a hybrid electric fleet
Batobus began its fleet's energy transition in 2019 by launching development of a new hybrid and electric propulsion technology, capable of meeting the navigation requirements of shuttle service boats on the River Seine. This transition to hybrid electric propulsion will reduce environmental impacts and ensure quieter sailing. The hybrid boats will also be able to switch to 100% electric power on part of the route, in the historic heart of Paris. This large-scale project is part of a global CSR approach which includes electrification of the quays using dedicated terminals to supply Batobus boats with electricity.
The six Batobus boats are to be converted to hybrid electric technology between 2020 and 2024. The project will involve the replacement of one of each boat’s two thermal generators with an electric battery pack. The reduction in GHG emissions is estimated at around 40%.
A mission to promote Parisian heritage
With 9 stations within Paris, Batobus contributes to discovering and promoting the capital’s historic districts and monuments. Proud to fulfil this mission, crews are trained to provide a tour guide service to French and international visitors about the main monuments to visit, district walking tours and where to find the best shopping areas and restaurants! The batobus.fr website is also a valuable tool for passengers who want to know more about the history and must-see locations in each of the 9 historic districts visited along the route.
An innovative, motivating and socially responsible solution
Batobus is committed to supporting inclusive organisations to strengthen its responsible purchasing policy. Lemon Tri was awarded the contract to manage office waste because of its social and environmental commitments and its local ties. It is an innovative social integration company that provides people excluded from employment opportunities with training in the circular economy every year. Waste collected is sent to companies chosen for their geographical proximity (100% are located within a short radius within France) and their recycling methods (100% of recyclable materials are recycled).
Preserving fauna and flora on the River Seine and its surroundings
Biodiversity conservation is important to Batobus and its business. Awareness raising training on sustainability is provided to the teams where new ideas emerge. One example, waste collection campaigns along the banks of the Seine will be launched in partnership with the Happy-Seine association. Brochures and information about Paris and its fauna and flora are also available on the boats for visitors in line with the company’s communication strategy.
