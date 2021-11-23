Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach Tackles Waste Pollution Resulting From COVID
Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, marking nine years of certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated in Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence close to the Arabian Gulf, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach is a modern, chic and contemporary hotel located only a few steps away from the stunning JBR beaches.
Amery Burleigh, General Manager said, “We are very excited to be recertified by Green Globe for another year. Sustainability is a well-recognized and growing topic worldwide, and as a five-star hotel, we are responsible for setting the example not only for our guests but also our team members.”
Over the past year, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach has focussed on improving energy consumption, organising environmental community clean-ups and launching a new app where guests can save money through supporting green hotels.
Energy Saving Strategy
New energy saving measures have been implemented and are currently in operation. These measures include additional motion sensors that control cooling, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) to control part of the hotel’s HVAC system, a heat pump for pool heating and software that optimizes the operation of the HVAC system.
Savings so far reach an annual normalized percentage of around 8% combined savings on Electricity and District Cooling, while continuous monitoring and reconfiguring aims to increase overall energy savings.
Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives
“After cleanliness and hygiene, in the post COVID world, sustainability has come to the forefront of our minds as we have seen endless waste created in the efforts to remain safe in these unusual times. We have successfully balanced the needs of the environment in different ways to offset some of the waste created by COVID, and we are very proud of these efforts,” added Ms. Burleigh.
The hotel has been busy organising CSR initiatives that reduce waste pollution in the community. In 2020, the hotel in partnership with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) organised a Can Collection drive where hotel team members collected a total of 40kg of aluminum cans. In addition, a Beach Clean-up Day was carried out in collaboration with DTCM Green Scene. The campaign entitled ‘Get into the Green Scene’ was a fun initiative designed to increase awareness and create a buzz around the city on the importance of sustainability. Hotel staff all became champions of sustainability on this special day.
New Optas App Rewards Guests
Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach is keeping abreast of current trends that appeal to eco-conscious travellers. The property is working in partnership with OPTAS to offer an APP that rewards clients seeking hotels that adhere to sustainability practices. The OPTAS App is the first APP in the region that offers guests discounts on rooms and dining options when they choose to support green hotels.
For further information please see the hotel’s Sustainability Management Plan. The comprehensive PLAN details the quality, reliability and care taken in guiding the company toward even better sustainable business practices.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
