Saverz Music Group presents K8DO "Go Off" Ft. Meez | Video Service

100% independent in every aspect, K8DO’s premiere video “Go Off” featuring Meez has quickly become a YouTube viral sensation.
“We was down/They was up n****: Seesaw Hit em wit the cross. Move move: Chris Paul””OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saverz Music Group flagship artist, K8D0, goes viral with his premiere video “Go Off”. Not yet available on any streaming sites besides YouTube & TikTok, the snippet has been used to create over 100,000 TikTok videos while garnering over 700,000 views . Blazing his own trail, K8DO released the fast rising banger on his YouTube page 7 weeks ago; garnering 100k views a week and growing!
— K8DO
K8DO is a native to Oakland, CA having grown up in the infamous Acorn Projects, most infamously known as the place Huey P Newton, founder of the Black Panther party was shot and killed.
Definitely a product of his surroundings, K8Do is a stand up guy, investing in his career since his decisions to take rap seriously at age 9! Currently signed to himself as the co-owner of the label Saverz Entertainment. K8DO is hell bent on making his music buzz bigger by any means necessary.
It’s no wonder this video has gone viral; between the sick visuals that Zeroscope provides,& the large clique that K8DO and Meez have with them setting the tone; it’s no wonder this video has ppl from TikTok to YouTube getting ready to “Go Off”!!
Did we mention the bar after bar of catchphrases and lyricism? This kid has it all! He’ll have you putting the video on repeat and rapping along in no time!
With offers in from Empire along with several major labels flying into Oakland, the bidding war has begun on your favorite new Bay Area artist. It's rumored the remix for "Go Off" is already in the can with a feature from an even bigger viral sensation.
