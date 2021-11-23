Pressive is back with the new single "Esta Vez No"
In 2021 the mexican band Pressive returns with their new single "Esta Vez No", a powerful song that talks about the reality of not being subjugated by other people's actions, raw and strong music with powerful riffs that reminds the sound of their first albums.
"ESTA VEZ NO"
Debuts on November 19, 2021, on all streaming platforms by BLEGH! LABEL
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0A5tnsz3SjTXp9SOWc2Rx4
The band from Guadalajara has 16 years of history and has five albums released. Each of them reveals a genuine and addictive sound, synthesizers, and aggressive guitar riffs combined with a lot of melody and strong lyrics, and this makes them one of the strongest and most intense bands in Mexican metal. The participation in several Mexican festivals proves this: Vive Latino, Hell and Heaven, and Force Fest witnessed the devastating sound of their remarkable musical approach.
Beyond the Mexican borders, Pressive also conquered territories with tours in the United States, in which they visited New York, Washington DC, and Los Angeles, cities where they acted as headliners in Whiskey a Go-Go. Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Guatemala are others places where Pressive shared a stage with main acts such as Incubus, Godsmack, Lamb of God, and Weezer, among others, with the great participation at Montebello Rock Fest as a highlight.
Pressive:
Charlie Felix – Vocals and guitar
Lorenzo Prats – Vocals and bass
Carlos Mendez - Guitar
Andres Prats – Drum
Damaris Hoffman
Pressive - Esta Vez No I #BleghLabel