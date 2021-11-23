A Place Called Home Delivers Thanksgiving Joy to Families in Partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and the Los Angeles Rams
On Wednesday, November 24, APCH will safely deliver Thanksgiving turkeys, groceries and household essentials to more than 400 households in South Central LA.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place Called Home delivers Thanksgiving joy for hundreds of South Central LA families in need thanks to community partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and the Los Angeles Rams.
WHAT: A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit community center providing free, enriching programs in the arts, education and health and wellness for South Central youth and their families, is hosting its annual Thanksgiving turkey and grocery distribution event, by delivery only! Pre-pandemic, this event typically drew 3,000 community members to the organization’s campus located at 29th Street and Central Ave. in historic South Central Los Angeles. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this highly anticipated annual event has pivoted to a delivery-only model in order to ensure families stay safe and have everything they need to gather around a Thanksgiving meal. Volunteers from the Los Angeles Rams, Anthem Blue Cross, UNIFY Financial Credit Union and APCH staff members will safely pack more than 1,200 bags with turkeys and all of the trimmings. Families will also receive household supplies and paper goods. Everything will be safely delivered to families by Groceries 2 U, a local small business based in South Central LA.
WHO: More than 400 local families, over 1,000 young people, APCH staff and dozens of safely distanced on-site volunteers. This event is made possible by the generosity of our partners and sponsors, Anthem Blue Cross, Los Angeles Rams and The Canet Foundation. Volunteer support is being provided by Marymount High School, the Los Angeles Rams, Anthem Blue Cross, UNIFY Financial Credit Union, DBS Bank, US Bank, LightBay Capital and dozens of dedicated individual community members. Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage will be on site to ensure volunteers stay motivated to deliver!
WHEN: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
9:30-10:30 AM: Confirmed Media is welcome on campus*
11:00 AM until completion – all groceries delivered to homes
*All media must wear PPE, maintain social distancing protocols and submit to a check-in process upon entering APCH’s campus.
WHERE: A Place Called Home | 2830 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
WHY: The annual APCH Thanksgiving is an event that hundreds of households rely on to provide a Thanksgiving meal for their families. Those living in zip code 90011 have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than ever, the community served by APCH needs the relief provided by this event and other weekly grocery distribution programs. Since APCH’s founding one year after the Los Angeles Unrest in 1992, the organization has directly served more than 20,000 South Central youth and families through programs in the arts, civic engagement, education and wellbeing; and thousands more community members via its community and distribution events providing household essentials to families living in poverty.
About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.
