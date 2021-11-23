Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Provides A Much Anticipated Update On Its Exciting New NFT Marketplace, Fungy

fungy logo kangaroo marilyn

Valiant Eagle Inc. is excited to provide a progress report on its much anticipated NFT marketplace, Fungy

valiant eagle, inc (OTCMKTS:psru)

All technical issues have now been ironed out, which has taken longer than anticipated. The marketplace is now in the hands of quality assurance. The quality assurance team is now tasked with the duties of testing and generating bug reports for pre-release of the NFT marketplace as well as verifying functionality, data content, performance, first-party compliance, usability/playability, and hardware/software compatibility.

While Fungy has been in development, Valiant Eagle has been building an NFT inventory to populate the marketplace once launched. With a large inventory of NFT’s, the company feels certain it will attract a record number of individuals to its marketplace. Valiant Eagle intends to auction off its inventory over time.



Fungy is projected to generate over $10 million in sales in our initial three months from the launch date. Fungy’s competitive advantage rests in its unique and direct relationships in the entertainment industry, consisting of television and film content.

To date, Valiant Eagle has created over 20,000 NFT’s, which are prepared for minting. Furthermore, Valiant Eagle’s owns high-end content, such as our “Fists of Fury” collection to our more traditional yet uniquely crafted collections such as The Roo Awakening, Marilyn Monroe, and more.

The company has also begun discussions to engage an industry leader in NFT marketplace marketing. This will allow the company to potentially position Fungy at the same level in the NFT marketplace space as giants such as OpenSea and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Valiant Eagle’s coin will also be usable with our video games and other non NFT content being developed for all gaming platforms.

The company anticipates a strategic launch sometime before Christmas.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, “We will make Fungy the home for cultivating NFT talent. We get thousands of inquiries from interested individuals every day and will choose top talent from this group.”

Updates will be forthcoming

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

With the technological infrastructure, individuals, organizations, and the government have created a huge platform that enables effective communication. As such, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets, and Computers. Traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and satisfactory experience while downloading or streaming video. The need for viewers to engage online and broadcast content for entertainment has proven and is still proving to be highly demanded by both individuals and groups.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. continues to be the handy solution, with access to set tools that allow viewers to get tuned in on topics such as Music, Sports, and Entertainment in the most convenient and efficient way.

