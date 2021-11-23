Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Rahmeyer vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Paul C. Wilson, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces the commission today submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. This vacancy exists due to the October 2021 retirement of Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer.
The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After approximately 2.5 hours of public interviews, approximately two hours of deliberations and seven rounds of balloting, the nominees are Judges Jennifer R. Growcock, Joseph L. Hensley and Laura J. Johnson.
The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.
In addition to Wilson, the commission is composed of Scott S. Bethune of Kansas City, Neil Chanter of Springfield, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis and Kathy Ritter of Columbia.
###
Note: Links to application materials and photos typically are disabled after the governor makes his selection.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert
Communications Counsel
Supreme Court of Missouri
(573) 751-3676