Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Rahmeyer vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Paul C. Wilson, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces the commission today submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. This vacancy exists due to the October 2021 retirement of Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer.

The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After approximately 2.5 hours of public interviews, approximately two hours of deliberations and seven rounds of balloting, the nominees are Judges Jennifer R. Growcock, Joseph L. Hensley and Laura J. Johnson.

Growcock is a circuit judge in the 38th Judicial Circuit (Christian County). She was born in 1979 and resides in Ozark. She earned her bachelor of arts in English in 2001 from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, and her law degree, with distinction, in 2004 from the University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln, Nebraska. She received seven votes.

Hensley is an associate circuit judge and the presiding juvenile judge in Jasper County (in the 29th Judicial Circuit). He was born in 1973 and resides in Joplin. He earned his bachelor of arts, summa cum laude and with honors, in 1995 in psychology and his law degree in 1998, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He received seven votes.

Johnson is the presiding judge of the 38th Judicial Circuit (Christian County). She was born in 1963 and resides in Ozark. She earned her bachelor of science in business arts, magna cum laude and with general honors, in finance and banking in 1985 from the University of Missouri Columbia and her law degree, cum laude, in 1988 from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law at in Dallas, Texas. She received seven votes.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

In addition to Wilson, the commission is composed of Scott S. Bethune of Kansas City, Neil Chanter of Springfield, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis and Kathy Ritter of Columbia.

###

Note: Links to application materials and photos typically are disabled after the governor makes his selection.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676