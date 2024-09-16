22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Hays associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





16 September 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy created by Governor Michael L. Parson’s appointment of Judge Heather Hays to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Rex Burlison.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application forms are linked below.









Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday October 11, 2024, via e-mail only to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov . Applicants who pursued the summer 2024 Burlison and Roither vacancies do not need to submit a full application but instead may forward a letter of interest, while documenting any applicable changes since submitting their last application. Letters should be e-mailed to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov and the e-mail’s subject line should reference the position the applicant is pursuing, specifically the Hays associate vacancy.





The commission expects to conduct interviews Friday, October 25, 2024, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, in downtown St. Louis. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark, II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater.









Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the deadline passes.





Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



