Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at Linn County Courthouse in Linneus





16 September 2024





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, plans to convene court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2024, at the Linn County Courthouse in Linneus.





A panel consisting of Presiding Judge Alok Ahuja, Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer, and Judge W. Douglas Thomson will hear oral arguments in three cases on the docket. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.





Ahuja will preside over the proceedings in Linneus. He was appointed to the Western District in 2007. Previously, he practiced law in Washington, D.C., and Kansas City. Pfeiffer was appointed to the Western District in 2009. Before his appointment to the judiciary, he practiced law in Springfield and Columbia. Thomson joined the Western District in 2020. Prior to that, he served as an associate circuit judge in Nodaway County(in the 4th Judicial Circuit) for more than five years.





The court regularly convenes court in Kansas City. For more than 25 years, however, the court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court hears oral arguments outside of Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court's role in the judicial system.













Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



