Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Odenwald vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
12 September 2024
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals created by the impending November 2024 retirement of Judge Kurt S. Odenwald:
There are 18 applicants, of whom seven report they are female and two report they are minority applicants. Four are employed outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Nine applicants work in the public sector, eight work in the private sector and one works in both. Of those in the private sector, two work in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, six are judges. The applicants’ mean age is 50.2 years.
Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For this vacancy, the commission announces it will interview all 18 applicants:
Shane K. Blank
Timothy M. Etzkorn
Joseph L. Goff Jr.
Peter W. Gullborg
Kathleen S. Hamilton
Craig K. Higgins
Timothy W. Inman
Joseph B. Kloecker Jr.
Maria A. Lanahan
Virginia W. Lay
Ellen S. Levy
Joan M. Lockwood
Susan M. Petersen
David E. Roland
Talley M. Smith
Michael F. Stelzer
David R. Truman
Grant W. Wobig
The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, on the third floor of the Old Post Office building, 815 Olive Street, in downtown St. Louis. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating; they will not be available online.
The commission is expected to meet at approximately noon Wednesday, October 2, 2024, after interviews conclude, at the Eastern District appeals court building to select the three nominees from the applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
