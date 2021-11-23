Hampden Man Badly Burned Adding Gasoline to Fire 

HAMPDEN — Hampden Fire Chief Edward T. Poulin and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the severe injuries to one man and additional injuries to two others on Sessions Drive yesterday were caused when one of them poured gasoline into a burn barrel.

“Gasoline should never be used on or near a fire,” said Chief Poulin. “Gasoline vapors are extremely flammable and can ignite instantaneously. The result can be a flash fire like this one, which badly burned one resident and injured two others.”

“Gasoline fuels some of the tools we use every day, but it should never be used to fuel a fire,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Keep gasoline capped and sealed in an approved container unless you’re filling the tank of a vehicle, lawnmower, or other item, and remember: gasoline and fire don’t mix.”

Hampden firefighters and police officers responded to the area of 33 Sessions Dr. at about 1:30 Sunday morning for a reported fire and found a Hampden man in his 20s suffering serious and extensive burn injuries. This man was transported to an area hospital and then MedFlighted to Boston for further treatment. Two other adult males received less serious burn injuries; one transported himself to a hospital and the second declined treatment.

A joint investigation into the incident was undertaken by the Hampden Fire Department, Hampden Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. The investigation determined that several family members were in the rear of the residence near a fire barrel in the early morning hours. One of them placed wet wood in the fire barrel and added gasoline to the fire, at which point the vapors ignited, badly injuring him and causing less serious injuries to the two others.

For additional gasoline safety tips, visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/gasoline-safety.

