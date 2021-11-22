Trapper education class to be held in Jerome

A trapper education class is scheduled for December 4, 2021 at the Magic Valley Regional Office, Hunter Education building. The class will be held from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Pre-registration is required.

Students can sign up by visiting the Fish and Game website at www.idfg.idaho.gov and under the education tab, select Hunter Education. Cost is $9.75.

Trapper education is one of two required trapping classes to trap wolves in Idaho.

For more information, contact TanaRae Alberti at the Magic Valley Regional Office (208) 324-4359.