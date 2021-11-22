Submit Release
$200,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Winner Visits Lottery Headquarters

Powerball jackpot grows to $213 million; Mega Millions jackpot increases to $83 million

JACKSON, MISS–One lucky Mississippi Lottery player cashed in an early holiday gift today, claiming the $200,000 jackpot prize from the Saturday, Nov. 20, Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

 After cashing in a Mississippi Match 5 ticket from a previous draw, the player received one free ticket. That one free ticket matched all five numbers for the Saturday, Nov. 20 drawing, turning the free ticket into a $200,000 jackpot win.

 The winning ticket was purchased from Greer’s Market #19 located at 7100 Highway 614 in Hurley. The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 1-8-13-18-21.

 The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing is an estimated $213 million. Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has reset to $50,000; while Tuesday’s Mega Millions® jackpot has grown to $83 million.

Check Your Numbers

The clock is ticking for two lucky Powerball players to claim their winnings. One player won the $150,000 jackpot for the June 5 drawing. The ticket was purchased from Fast Mart 19 located at 2782 Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg. The ticket holder has until Dec. 2, 2021, to claim (180 days after the draw date).

 Another winning ticket worth $50,000 for the Sept. 15 drawing is still waiting to be claimed. The player purchased the ticket from Circle K #2723743 located at 1860 Main Street in Madison. The ticket holder has until March 14, 2022, to claim their winnings.

